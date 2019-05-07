Getty Image

Daniel Cormier is currently in line to defend his heavyweight title for what could be the last time when he squares off against Stipe Miocic on August 17 at UFC 241.

While he hasn’t openly acknowledged it could be his last fight inside the Octagon, he previously discussed wanting to retire before he turned 40 years old. After hitting that mark in March, he stuck around long enough for a showdown with Brock Lesnar that never came to fruition, with the former WWE champion retiring from the sport in late April.

But for Cormier, solidifying his legacy doesn’t mean retiring on top after defending his title yet again. It would be vanquishing his only real rival, and the only opponent he’s been unable to defeat — Jon Jones.