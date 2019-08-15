Daniel Cormier Would ‘Be OK’ If He Retired After His UFC 241 Fight With Stipe Miocic

Getty Image

Saturday night at UFC 241 could be the final time Daniel Cormier makes the long walk to the Octagon as a professional fighter. In a telling interview with Bleacher Report, Cormier acknowledged that he’s come to peace with his legacy, saying “I’m content with everything that I’ve done over the course of my career and if this is it, then I’d be OK with it.”

It’s quite the proclamation from Cormier, an all-time great in the world of mixed martial arts. It also helps that Cormier no longer feels he needs to beat Jon Jones to cement his place as one of the all-time greats.

“I’ve solidified my legacy outside of Jon,” Cormier said. “It has nothing to do with him. The crazy thing is our rivalry has been so big that everything is tied to it. But imagine if we never fought. Not even once. Nobody would ever ask me if I needed to fight someone else to cement my legacy, because of all the things I’ve accomplished elsewhere. So no, I don’t need to fight Jones again. That would be doing him a favor.”

Both Jones and Cormier have done this dance before. Jones previously said he had “nothing to prove” in a third fight against Cormier while his former light heavyweight foe talked about moving on, mentally, from the obsession with beating Jones. But as recently as May, Cormier was back to talking about needing to beat Jones before hanging up his gloves.