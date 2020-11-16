The Arizona Cardinals have had a wild ride the past few weeks, with an outrageous win over the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and then a gutting loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, but this Sunday’s game with the Bills managed to be an even more ridiculous ending than any of those.

The Bills were able to take a 30-26 lead with just over 30 seconds to play on a sensational throw from Josh Allen to a diving Stefon Diggs in the front corner of the end zone that seemed likely to be the game-winner.

However, the Cardinals were able to get the ball to midfield quickly, but needing a touchdown it was going to require a miracle to get a win. That miracle was granted by Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, with the young quarterback escaping pressure and then firing up a prayer to the end zone that, somehow, was hauled in cleanly by the star receiver over the outstretched arms of the entire Bills secondary.

Just look at how Hopkins manages to squeeze this over three Bills defenders.

How… HOW!!!! Did DeAndre Hopkins catch this!!!! pic.twitter.com/pSbmtcW3bQ — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 16, 2020

Murray’s heroics in this shouldn’t be ignored as he had to not only evade a sack but also square himself on the run and launch the ball 50 yards downfield on target and managed to do so. It’s an all-time Hail Mary, though, because of how Hopkins caught it. Fully contested, not tipped, and just calmly squeezed and brought in by the All-Pro receiver, proving exactly why the Cardinals traded for him this offseason and gave him a big extension.

Now, from a gambling perspective, the big swing with this play was the Cardinals were 2.5-point favorites and with the extra point would’ve covered, but to not risk a block being returned for the tie, they took a knee on the extra point to win by two, failing to cover. On top of that, the game’s point total closed at 56 or 56.5, meaning that touchdown either ruined a push or a winner for many Under bettors. So, yeah, a lot happened in the final minute of this game.