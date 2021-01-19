Deion Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State University began with great fanfare, as the Hall of Famer took the job last fall and began assembling his staff in preparation for the season after the SWAC moved all of its football games to the spring. The Tigers are currently preparing for the February 21 start date to the season, but Coach Prime was a bit distracted on Monday as he had some other things on his mind.

In the wee hours of the morning, his truck was broken into at the hotel and while Sanders isn’t too worried about the broken window or most of what was stolen, he did put out a call to the good people of Jackson, Mississippi: Find my boombox.

Sanders is offering an undisclosed reward for anyone that can find his stolen boombox, which he says holds a special sentimental value to him after it was given to him by a friend for his birthday. It is a reasonable request from the legend, who closed his message by saying, “I love you Jackson, I appreciate you. There will be a reward. Please, find my boombox. Streets, please, find my boombox. God bless ya.”

We’ll see if Sanders’ missing boombox turns up and it seems he is trying to take the diplomatic approach to this manner. It’s also good to hear that the Tigers had a great practice, one that would be better if that boombox happened to turn up soon.