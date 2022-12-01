Deion Sanders’ tenure at Jackson State University has been nothing short of remarkable, as Coach Prime has turned the Tigers into a powerhouse in the SWAC.

His prowess on the recruiting trail has turned heads, as he’s swiped some top recruits away from SEC and ACC powerhouses, and he’s put that talent to good use, leading Jackson State to a 26-5 record in his three seasons, including a perfect 11-0 campaign so far this year. While the Tigers look to win the SWAC title on Saturday against Southern — a team they beat 35-0 earlier this year — Sanders also has his future on his mind.

Jackson has been offered a few jobs at the FBS level, with Colorado, USF, and Cincinnati all reportedly having interest and Sanders confirming he’s been offered the Buffaloes job. There is an expectation that he’ll make his decision soon, but as of now he’s not willing to divulge that information. It’s not for a lack of trying, as Rob Jay, who is the Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services at Jackson State, almost caught him slipping on JSU TV, with an all-time way to ask him about his future that had Sanders cackling.

This is a truly sensational way to ask what is normally a very awkward question. It’s no secret that Sanders is mulling job offers right now, but you also know he’s not going to answer a question directly. So, the alternative is to get creative and maybe catch him off guard with a hysterical, roundabout question simply asking if they can ride together to Colorado next week.

Sanders loved it, but as expected acted clueless as to what Jay was insinuating with the question. It’s absolute gold and a truly great job by Rob Jay to ask the question you have to in that situation but in a way that gets a tremendous (and hilarious) response.