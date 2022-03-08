Deion Sanders Had Two Toes Amputated Due To Blood Clots In His Leg

Deion Sanders’ Jackson State football team went 11-2 this past season, winning the SWAC title in the process, and the trajectory of the Tigers football program only seems to be going up after they signed the nation’s No. 1 recruit this offseason.

However, while all of that was going on, Sanders was dealing with a health situation that was far more severe than was initially reported. Sanders had foot surgery that kept him off the sidelines for weeks before ultimately returning with a knee scooter to get around, but he apparently dealt with a far greater scare than surgery that ultimately required the amputation of two toes. In the latest episode of “Coach Prime”, Sanders detailed the femoral arterial blood clots that were running from his calf to his feet that doctors called life threatening and amputation of his leg from the knee down was on the table.

“The hardest thing of it all was to look down there and see that and understand, once upon a time you was this type of athlete and you don’t even know if you gonna walk, because all you feel is pain and you just want to get out of this hospital,” Sanders said.

Sanders is on the road to recovery now and hopefully he’ll be able to be back on the sidelines again at full strength next fall.