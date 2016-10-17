Getty Image

Longtime NFL fans are quick to call 1993’s Bills-Oilers game, in which Buffalo rallied from 28-3 at halftime to force overtime and beat the Houston 41-38, the best comeback in history. It is nicknamed “The Comeback” after all. While it was certainly great, it’s not the best or even the most interesting comeback of all-time. Not at all. That game was a simple, Hollywood tale – one offense scored more points than the other offense. There were defensive stops and onside kick recoveries, but that game was an Old West shootout. We can wrap our head around it.

The October 16, 2006 Bears-Cardinals Monday Night Football comeback was Johnny Knoxville starring in a David Lynch movie. Ten years later, the only thing that makes sense is Dennis Green’s post-game meltdown.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL