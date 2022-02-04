Derwin James Jr. has been a star on the football field since high school, when he was a consensus 5-star recruit who eventually signed with the Florida State Seminoles. The only thing that’s kept him from being one of the most productive players at whatever level he’s been on has been injuries, as his sophomore season in Tallahassee got wiped out by a meniscus tear and he played just five games in his second season in the NFL due to a foot injury. When he’s on the field, James is a game breaker on the back end of the defense, earning Pro Bowl honors in both of his healthy NFL seasons thus far. He has a great chance at being named an All-Pro for the second time in his career later this year. The Chargers came mere seconds away from a trip to the Playoffs this year, as they rather famously just needed a tie against the Raiders in Week 18 to reach the postseason, but even with the disappointment of how the season ended, James sees nothing but a bright future ahead in L.A. Uproxx got a chance to catch up with James this week over Zoom, as he was in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl festivities, including the Madden Bowl in which he teamed up with Nick Chubb to represent the AFC against Justin Jefferson and Micah Parsons from the NFC. That competition will air Saturday, February 5 at 6 p.m. ET on NFL social channels and the EA Madden Twitch account, as they played on the big screen at Allegiant Stadium. We got to talk with James about his season, why he believes so much in coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert, and how his injuries have taught him about himself. First off, how are you feeling and what does it mean to be in Vegas for another Pro Bowl? Man, first of all, feeling good man. Excited to be out here. You know, it’s an honor — my second Pro Bowl. I’m excited. Got the family are here, man, and I’m just soaking it all in. Coming back this year off of injury, what was the year that you had when were sidelined like? And how do you try to stay engaged while you’re rehabbing and be able to come back as strong as you did this year? Man you find out a lot about yourself through the hard times, and I feel like I learned a lot about myself. I grew and I just said like, I’m not gonna let this stop me. So whatever I can do to get stronger, come back from it, I wanted to do that, and I think I’m doing an OK job doing that. Absolutely. You got to do the the Madden Bowl here in Vegas and what’s that experience like, getting to play with Nick Chubb and go up against Micah and Jet?

Man, I had so much fun last night man with those guys, playing on one of the biggest gaming stages in the world, represent EA and our AFC side and NFC side. We was just excited to be out there, you know, one of the four guys that was out there and so it was very exciting. Having Ocho out there, Marshawn was amazing, Charissa too. Everybody was just having a good time. Have you ever played on the stadium screen like that? Never in my life, boy. Like it was so many TVs in front of me. So we had like 7-8 small, regular TVs, and then we had this one big TV. I’m like, I don’t know which to look at like, know what I mean? So it was pretty cool. Who’s the best Madden player on the Chargers? Cause I know Keenan Allen’s a big Madden guy too. Not including myself? Not including yourself, because I assume that you would say yourself? Oh, yeah, I like me. But if it ain’t me then I say probably Keenan. He’s pretty good. I want to get your general thoughts on this past season for you guys in L.A. Obviously had ups and downs and came just short of the playoffs. But when you take a look back now it’s been a few weeks, what are your thoughts on the season you guys just had?