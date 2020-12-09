In advance of Tuesday night’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, an unexpected storyline emerged, and it went beyond the bizarre nature of yet another NFL game in a non-traditional time slot. Prior to kick-off, Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant broke the news that he was pulled off the field during warmups and told that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Tell me why they pull me from warming up so I can go get tested… my shit come back positive… I tested positive for Covid WTF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Given the proximity to kickoff, Bryant’s positive test posed a number of questions but, in short order, the league determined that the show would go on. Bryant reportedly had an inconclusive test from earlier in the day and, when that prompted another test, the follow-up procedure yielded a positive result.

Dez Bryant’s daily PCR test taken this morning came back tonight and was inconclusive, per source. The test was rerun and that also was inconclusive. He was pulled off the field for a POC test, which was positive for COVID-19. That’s why he’s out against the #Cowboys. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2020

Bryant broke his own news but, in a hurry, he expressed frustration about the result, citing his consistent routine.

The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine…. this shit do not make sense to me — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

Finally, Bryant seemingly announced his intention to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season less than 20 minutes after his initial announcement of the positive test.

Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season… I can’t deal with this — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 9, 2020

The 32-year-old Bryant is no longer the Pro Bowl-caliber player that he was in Dallas, but he caught four passes for the Ravens two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans in a narrow loss. It will be interesting to see what kind of fallout is produced, both by the NFL’s process and in Bryant’s specific situation, but all indications are that this might be the last time he takes the field in 2020 and, just minutes after the news, the Ravens and Cowboys took the field, which Bryant had questions about.