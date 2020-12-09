Getty Image
Sports

Dez Bryant Was Pulled Off The Field Just Before Ravens-Cowboys After Testing Positive For COVID-19

by: Twitter

In advance of Tuesday night’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Dallas Cowboys, an unexpected storyline emerged, and it went beyond the bizarre nature of yet another NFL game in a non-traditional time slot. Prior to kick-off, Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant broke the news that he was pulled off the field during warmups and told that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Given the proximity to kickoff, Bryant’s positive test posed a number of questions but, in short order, the league determined that the show would go on. Bryant reportedly had an inconclusive test from earlier in the day and, when that prompted another test, the follow-up procedure yielded a positive result.

Bryant broke his own news but, in a hurry, he expressed frustration about the result, citing his consistent routine.

Finally, Bryant seemingly announced his intention to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 season less than 20 minutes after his initial announcement of the positive test.

The 32-year-old Bryant is no longer the Pro Bowl-caliber player that he was in Dallas, but he caught four passes for the Ravens two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans in a narrow loss. It will be interesting to see what kind of fallout is produced, both by the NFL’s process and in Bryant’s specific situation, but all indications are that this might be the last time he takes the field in 2020 and, just minutes after the news, the Ravens and Cowboys took the field, which Bryant had questions about.

