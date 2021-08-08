Ever since fans have returned to arenas and stadiums, there have seemingly been an abnormal number of pitch/field/court invasions, as people seem to be a bit too excited to be back at live sporting events.

The latest of these came at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon as the Angels were in town and there was a delay in the 7th inning for a fan running around in the outfield. The fan proved to be a difficult man to catch, as he dodged every single member of security who had all convened on the outfield to try and catch him. The fan then made his way back to the right field stands and seemed to have a chance to at least get back to the seats — although, what his plan was from there we’ll never know.

That’s because the Dodgers ballgirl was ready and about that action, checking the fan over the wall, sending him tumbling headfirst into the seats as security caught up and took him away.

Here’s some video sent that was sent to me. pic.twitter.com/9hICgcVdR5 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

Taking out field invaders certainly isn’t part of the ballboy/girl job description, but she was not about to let this man take any more of the game’s time trying to lead security on a wild chase through the stands, succeeding where security failed with a tremendous use of situational awareness to just check him over the boards.