Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Hunting Down War Machine For What He Did To Christy Mack

#Reality TV #MMA #Twitter
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.12.14 67 Comments

Yesterday’s most disgusting story was the brutal beating and attempted murder of porn star Christy Mack by her ex-boyfriend Jon Koppenhaver, aka MMA fighter ‘War Machine.’ The general consensus amongst people with hearts and eyeballs and even the most basic concepts of compassion is that at the very worst, War Machine deserved to have an entire can of bear mace emptied in his face.

Good news regarding that bear mace: Dog The Bounty Hunter is currently hunting down War Machine. Yes, that Dog The Bounty Hunter.

You may know Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman best from his goofy reality TV work (or from that time he said the N-word and got in trouble for it), but the man’s a legitimate bounty hunter with his fair share of capture fugitives. Like most of us, Dog saw what happened to Christy Mack yesterday and was outraged. Unlike most of us, he has legal clearance to drive to wherever War Machine’s hiding and beat the shit out of him.

Via Twitter:

Screen Shot 2014-08-12 at 9.14.26 AM

Screen Shot 2014-08-12 at 9.14.46 AM

Screen Shot 2014-08-12 at 9.15.02 AM

War Machine currently has seven warrants out for his arrest, so hopefully at least one of them ends with an enormous, mulleted, orange man kicking down his door and choking him against the side of a car. We’ll keep you updated.

h/t to LBS

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV#MMA#Twitter
TAGSBOUNTY HUNTERSCHRISTY MACKDog The Bounty HunterDomestic AbuseDomestic ViolenceJON KOPPENHAVERMMAReality TVTwitterWAR MACHINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP