Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Hunting Down War Machine For What He Did To Christy Mack

Yesterday’s most disgusting story was the brutal beating and attempted murder of porn star Christy Mack by her ex-boyfriend Jon Koppenhaver, aka MMA fighter ‘War Machine.’ The general consensus amongst people with hearts and eyeballs and even the most basic concepts of compassion is that at the very worst, War Machine deserved to have an entire can of bear mace emptied in his face.
Good news regarding that bear mace: Dog The Bounty Hunter is currently hunting down War Machine. Yes, that Dog The Bounty Hunter.
You may know Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman best from his goofy reality TV work (or from that time he said the N-word and got in trouble for it), but the man’s a legitimate bounty hunter with his fair share of capture fugitives. Like most of us, Dog saw what happened to Christy Mack yesterday and was outraged. Unlike most of us, he has legal clearance to drive to wherever War Machine’s hiding and beat the shit out of him.
Via Twitter:
War Machine currently has seven warrants out for his arrest, so hopefully at least one of them ends with an enormous, mulleted, orange man kicking down his door and choking him against the side of a car. We’ll keep you updated.
So the bounty hunter is going after the cage fighter for beating up the porn star. Get Ed Hardy to sponsor it and we’ve hit peak white trash.
Awesome. Don’t forget about Rockstar Energy Drink.
Don’t get me wrong…NOBODY deserves what happened to her. I hope someone, Dogg or otherwise, catches this animal and puts him away for a long time.
I would so watch the shit out of this episode.
Add some dubstep and you have winner.
Monster energy drink would be the choice, IMHO. But +1, good sir, +1.
Right…should have been Monster. I’m out of touch with my douchebag iconography.
Dog, he’s not hiding in a Hawaiian council house, this ain’t your idiom.
Dog, it’s going to take more than a taser. These roided out psychos can withstand more than a few jolts with a taser.
Hell, it’s not just the “roided out psychos” – I read on this site about the dude in Oregon who was high on meth and masturbating in a public bathroom, and he took the taser and kept fighting off the (multiple) cops who were trying to subdue him…WHILE STILL MASTURBATING.
Instead of a taser they should have just sent his mom in to tell him to take out the garbage and he would have stopped right away.
Dog looks downright Ron Pearlman-esque in that banner picture. I thought it was a promo shot from Sons of Anarchy at first.
“Jon Koppenhaver, aka MMA fighter War Machine”
Not AKA, he legally changed his name to War Machine.
how does “also known as” not apply here?
i guess it’s shitty of me to question the dude’s sentiments, but it just seems like dog is leaping onto the shitstorm for publicity
i could be super wrong and he really wants to punch wm in the eyeball, which is perfectly reasonable.
I think’s it’s a little column A, a little column B.
A man named Dog wanting publicity????
I think this is a case where he wants to get publicity AND legitimately wants to punch a guy in the eye. If so, I approve.
Regardless of his intentions, if it ends with him punching WM in the eyeball, I’ll be fine with it.
Wait… Dog is a Bounty Hunter/Bail Enforcement dude, or whatever term he uses. In the US system, they have rights in the pursuit of bail jumpers. War Machine is just on the run from the law. This is a vigilante situation, not a legitimate example of bounty hunting.
I think I’m still OK with it. :P
There is a $10,000 reward on Mr. Machine. A bounty, if you will. I could see why Dog the Bounty Hunter may take notice.
Because he has a nose for these things?
You know, threatening a fugitive seems far less effective with hashtags.
It’s sad that this is going to become entertainment for the rest of us though. The man beat a woman to near death and tried to rape her. He deserves any horrors that come his way. I never really had an eye for the fascination everyone had for the relationship of these two, but I’ll sleep a little easier when I know he’s been apprehended.
Even more so when the hashtag is for your CMT show with your wife. Super non-threatening.
I know what he did was awful, but is it wrong of me to hope that this charming War Machine fellow beats Dog’s face inside out too? I mean after that he needs to go straight to jail/hell/wherever for the rest of eternity…but c’mon…please?
I feel the same way. I hope he beats the christ out of this attention seeking asshole.
And then I hope the cops shoot War Machine about 17 times in the face.
And while I’m at it I’d like a unicorn.
@Horatio Corner – The cops won’t shoot that asshole. He’s white.
That’s all well and good, and WM wasn’t a particularly good competitor….. But I’m pretty sure he could destroy Dog even in Dog’s prime.
Isn’t his son Leland(?) an mma fighter? Let him handle it.
How many pellets does it take to break War Machine’s armor?
Who would have thought that someone named War Machine would be capable of hurting another human being. Seriously though, WM is an MMA fighter, Dog is going to get his ass beat if they come face to face. Sweep the leg Doggy!
As I looked up info on Dog to see how old he is (61) compared to a young(er) MMA fighter, I found out Dog was once married to a woman named…..La Fonda.
So Kip Dynamite grew up to become The Dog?!
Is it possible for Dog to forget to use his non-lethal ammunition on this one?
As a convicted murderer, he’s only allowed to use less lethal for anything.
Convicted murderer? I must have missed that.
I just had a rather amusing thought…..
I can imagine Mr. Kopenhaver (Not calling a dude War Machine, nope not going to) and seeing him constantly running into wanted posters of himself and getting pissed because the didnt draw his nose right……
Also dude going into a 7-11 to get a Slurpee, the person behind the counter and wanting correct change, and Kopenhaver getting mad and screaming dont you know who I am?!?!?! Then spotting a wanted poster and pointing to it ……
You’re, not “Your,” dawg.
doggie can’t legally arrest him, especially in California. The reward is for information leading to his arrest by law enforcement. WM is not out on bond, at least not yet. doggie has no real interest in this matter other than to get publicity.
However, I hope to God that he does find him and WM beats the crap out of this racist, publicity hound. Then WM can go face the charges against him. If found guilty, WM must do the time.
And doggie knows about doing time.
Technically speaking, a bounty hunter is someone who recovers fugitives for money. They’re not *necessarily* employed by bail bondsmen, or anybody, but enjoy more rights for arrest, use of force, etc. if they’re officially recognized by the court system in whatever state they’re operating in. ‘Fugitive’ is not synonymous with ‘bail jumper’.
There’s nothing stopping Dog, or you or me, from locating WM, letting him take a swing at you, then ‘defending’ yourself to the point where WM is unconscious so you can call the police.
The way it’ll probably happen, if it happens at all, is Dog will locate him, stay on the DL and work with local law enforcement to apprehend him.
Actually, a Citizen’s Arrest is valid anywhere in the United States. Any time a Citizen witnesses a crime they can arrest the suspect directly. Also any time a warrant is issued for arrest any Citizen can arrest the person the warrant is for. It is this very power of arrest the Police use.
First Terrence Howard, then Don Cheadle and now this guy?? Marvel is having some consistency issues.
I really hope Dawg tracks him down and confronts him. I also hope War Machine has an actual gun, and at gunpoint, forces Dawg to cut off his mullet and eat it.
Can’t we get Boba Fett on this? We don’t care if you disintegrate him!
WAR MACHINE, WE’RE COMIN’ FOR YOU NIGGA!
I hope that when he catches him, he actually says “Eat my tazer” and then tazes him over-dramatically.
I kinda hope he literally shoves the taser halfway down this psycho’s throat and fires that sumbitch off until his insides explode.
I wanna know if Robert Downey Jr called Don Cheadle to say “Okay, I was wrong. Iron Patriot it is.”
matty2001, sorry but States that regulate “bounty hunters” have specific rules that they must follow. Secondly, they recognized by courts only when it comes to recovering bail fugitives. They are regulated by either the dept of public safety or other agency that regulates law enforcement or security personal.
Third, they do not enjoy more rights to arrest than law enforcement. The only extraordinary right they have is to enforce a bail bond contract and can make the “re arrest” without the need for a warrant as they are enforcing a private contract, the bail bond.
Finally you better look at the law regarding use of force. If you beat someone after the threat to you has been eliminated, you can and will be charged.
If WM is in California, doggie can not legally go there and “hunt” him down. CA has laws against convicted felons from operating as bounty hunters or recovery agents in that state.
Scott Anderson, in many states a citizens can only make a “citizens arrest” if they witness the act. WM did not commit the act in your presence. Just because there is a reward offered in this case, does not mean anyone can go out and arrest him. The reward is for information leading to his whereabouts so LE can make the arrest.
Only law enforcement or persons authorized by a court can serve an arrest warrant. And they usually have to have law enforcement status. Not just any citizen can make a warrant arrest. You better check with your state laws before you put yourself or someone else in danger.
If the State allowed anyone to make a warrant arrest, that person would be considered a State actor operating under color of authority. So now that person injures or kills someone, they should be protected by a certain amount of immunity, right? Wrong!
Well guess what, the State isn’t going to be responsible for every yahoo that goes out there an try to play cop. So, no private citizens do not have the same arrest authority as law enforcement.
I would suggest that anyone interested in these issues to check out the laws and not believe what they read in forums or blogs.
What is my qualifications to back up my post? Former LE, licensed security guard, licensed bail agent, bail education instructor and bail fugitive recovery agent in CA!
Fat Bon Jovi Wannabe and his OBESE Sasquatch wife are after you….LOL… Run Dude…Run..LOL.. Trailer Trash chasing trailer trash. STOP calling yourself a “Hunter”….You embarrass, real men.
Dog is a bounty hunter not a P.O. he can not technically go into his home or try ro arrest him because he is not on bail. Bail jumping an warrents are night an day. Dog would have to have posted a bond an then the bond be revoked or forfeited under the requirements of the bond all he is doing is trying to take his short ass an get some publicity because he an his show sucks. Its also amazing that people always want to be the JUDGE, JURY, AN EXECUTIONER before all the sides of the story come out, his, hers an the truth. There is no excuse for domestic violance a man shouldnt beat a woman an a woman shouldnt beat a man for any reason. Whats even worse is where a sawed off, party in back, buisness up front mullet wearing , cowboy boots with an extra high heel do to his Napoleonic Complex takes advantage of a person who has suffered this accident to try to boost his an his familys fledgling carrer. This to me is almost as worse as the crime that was committed against the victim in the accident using her or his personal tragedy as a boost.
but Dog doesn’t know the difference between you’re and your
Any other time, I wouldn’t add my two cents to something as like this because the whole scenario sounds ridiculous with the exception of the things that guy Warmachine is accused of, but you guys need to use some common sense. Dog the bounty hunter is an aging bounty hunter and the guy who’s ass he’s talking about kicking is younger and a professional MMA fighter. Dog better hope that he doesn’t end up face to face with that guy and one on one. My guess is that War Machine would knock Dog out with one punch. That being said, Warmachine deserves everything coming his way and he deserves especially, prison. Also, obviously, Dog is hyping up gullible people by saying he’s coming for him and he’ s gonna kick his ass, for NO other reason that because he wan’ts the publicity, and shame on him for trying to profit from someone else’s misery.
Even if Dog s just looking for attention this piece of shit beat the hell out of this woman and needs to have his sorry ass handed to him “Godfather” style! Back in the da when a thug did this her family members would get together and handle it. I hope Christy has some big burly brothers itching to whoop this prick’ ass!
hopefully dog will pop that nasty cauliflower ear when he catches him lmao