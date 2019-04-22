Getty Image

Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States, and it’s hard to keep track of all the news that surrounds him at all times. But one mostly-forgotten aspect of his pre-presidential life may come back to haunt him: his attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Trump was perhaps the loudest candidate to buy the Bills after the death of founder Ralph Wilson essentially put the team up for bid. Billionaire hydrofracker Terry Pegula eventually bought the team for more than $1.4 billion in 2014, but Trump was absolutely a factor in the bidding and is reported to have bid “under $900 million” for the team.

Trump was one of just three parties to submit a bid for the team, which was a complicated process that involved, in part, explaining where all that money would come from. And the documents doing that could bring to light something that Trump has tried hard to hide — just how much money he has, and where it comes from. The president will very openly tell you he has billions of dollars, but there are skeptics about his net worth that claim he’s inflating his own wealth.