Saints-Bucs Could Be Drew Brees’ Last Game As He Will Reportedly Retire After This Season

Senior Sports Writer

The New Orleans Saints played host to their divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night for a trip to Green Bay to play for the NFC Championship game. The big headline coming in was the battle of aging, legendary quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Drew Brees, with Brady leaning into the jokes on Twitter with a graphic showing the two aged out (albeit, making Brees look much worse) and playing on the History Channel.

Mere minutes before kickoff, though, we learned that it very well could be the last game of Brees’ historic career, as Jay Glazer reported on Fox’s pregame show that the future Hall of Famer will be retiring at the end of the season.

If that is indeed the case, Brees will finish his career with over 80,000 passing yards, 571 touchdowns, 243 interceptions, and a completion percentage over 67. He is first all-time in passing yards and second in touchdowns and career completion percentage, and will walk into Canton on the first ballot.

The question will be exactly how his career ends, whether in the Superdome on Sunday or in the future either in Green Bay or Tampa Bay, with the chance to double the number of Super Bowl rings in his career.

