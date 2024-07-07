Drew McIntyre Won The WWE Men’s Money In The Bank

Drew McIntyre fought off Andrade Idolo, Chad Gable, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, and LA Knight to win the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase in Toronto.

Early in the bout, McIntyre and Gable fought atop the ladder. Gable’s leg got caught in the ladder and Andrade landed a springboard leg drop. Andrade caught Hayes, who was attempting a springboard, and landed a Spanish Fly onto the ladder.

Gable took control and dropped Hayes with his rolling German suplex. Knight went at Gable and dragged a ladder to the corner, connecting on a neck breaker onto the side of the ladder. Hayes dragged Knight to the outside, who set up a ladder between the apron and the announce table. Hayes knocked him down back in the ring and attempted to climb the ladder before Gable stopped him.

Gable and Andrade went at it on the ladder before McIntyre took him out. McIntyre set up a ladder against the corner, then powerbombed him into it. McIntyre made his way to the top of the ladder before Uso stopped him. Knight connected on the BFT before Uso hit the big splash. Uso and Knight climbed to the top of the ladder and traded blows while reaching for the briefcase. Hayes knocked them both off the ladder, then hit a running senton over the top rope onto Gable.

Back in the ring, Hayes climbed to the top of the ladder. Andrade dragged Hayes off the ladder, then set up a ladder between the ladder standing in the ring and second rope. Hayes and Gable attempted to climb and meet Andrade at the top of the ladder as he hit a rolling powerbomb off the top of the ladder onto Hayes through a ladder. Gable and Knight fought inside the ring before Gable body to body slammed him over the top rope through another ladder.

Uso hit a spear on Gable and climbed to the top of the ladder to pull down the briefcase before McIntyre hit him with a ladder and a Claymore. McIntyre climbed to the top of the ladder and pulled down the briefcase for the win.