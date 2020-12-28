The Washington Football Team will go into Week 17 needing a win over the Eagles on Sunday Night Football to win the NFC East. They will be doing so with a different starting quarterback than they had in their loss yesterday to the Carolina Panthers, as word emerged on Monday morning that Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, who started on Sunday had been released.

Washington has released QB Dwayne Haskins, per me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

The Washington Football Team has released QB Dwayne Haskins, source confirms. (@Rapsheet 1st) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 28, 2020

The team confirmed the news shortly after the reports poured out of the nation’s capital.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

It has been a rather disastrous year for Haskins, who began it as the starter before getting benched for Kyle Allen, who then got hurt and Alex Smith became the starter, before he got injured in a win over the 49ers two weeks ago and thrust Haskins back in the lineup. With Haskins back at starter, the Football Team has lost their last two games to keep the Cowboys and Giants alive in the NFC East race.

On top of a rough year on the field, Haskins was recently fined for going to a club and violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols this past week. On Sunday, after a dismal outing in which he was 14-for-28 for 154 yards and two interceptions, Haskins was benched for Taylor Heinicke, who managed to lead the Football Team to their lone touchdown of the day and was 12-for-19 passing for 137 yards and that touchdown.

It is a precipitous decline for Haskins, who showed some promise in his rookie season and many hoped he would take a leap forward in his second season, albeit with a new coaching staff in place. Instead, it was a disastrous 2020 campaign and he now finds himself out of a job as the Football Team seem content to move forward with Heinicke and the hopeful return this week of Alex Smith.