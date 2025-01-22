The Six Things We Want To See In ‘EA Sports College Football 26’

After more than a decade without a college football game, EA Sports College Football 25 was a sight for sore eyes. Football fans were so starved for a CFB game that they made it the best-selling sports title in video game history, and I think for the most part people enjoyed the game. There were, as always in simulation games, some hiccups, but the game absolutely scratched the itch that we all wanted it to. Earlier this month, EA Sports confirmed the game will be back for this summer for another edition (which was a lock given how well it sold), and we are hopeful they will build off of their success to make ’26 even better. The ’25 edition was, by design, a fairly stripped down model as they wanted to get the important things right and had to spend a ton of development time just building out all of the things that make college football what it is — stadiums, mascots, bands, traditions, etc. Now that they have all of that done, we hope they can shift a bit more focus to the game play and game modes to give them more depth. Here, we identified six things that we hope will be the focal points of ’26 and make it a game worth investing in again as fans.

Coordinator mode in Dynasty I absolutely love Dynasty mode, and think that for the most part, they got it right in their first year back. My one gripe is that I’d love it if you could choose to start your career as a straight-up coordinator with your responsibilities being exclusive to being a coordinator. That means only calling plays and recruiting on one side of the ball, and then when you take a head coaching job, your team has an edge in one way or another that is in line with your coaching archetype — for example, if you’re a recruiter who starts as a defensive coordinator, when you take a HC job, you automatically have a leg-up in recruiting defensive talent, but recruiting on offense and in-game/player development stuff on both sides of the ball is something you have to work on. It’d be a fun way, I think, to make the climb to becoming a successful head coach a little more difficult. Make coordinator hires mean more Kind of going off of that: There’s a very delicate balance that needs to be struck between making this matter and making the game more difficult. Having said that, I think leaning into coordinators having specific archetypes and there being consequences related to your coordinators would be a fun twist. Part of this comes via their specific archetypes — say, hiring a recruiter means player development is harder and in-game stuff is more difficult — but also, coordinators taking head coaching jobs and bringing players from their current school is a common thing in college football. Why would that not be a common thing here?

How To Play mode I know a lot of people who still complain about, say, how many interceptions they throw, while I know I can really struggle with the defensive side of things. A big part of this, in my opinion, is that you get thrown right into games, and have to learn stuff based entirely on in-game reps. John Madden wanted the Madden franchise to exist as a way to teach fans the game, so why not do something in the spirit of that here? Give fans an instructional mode where they can learn how to follow their blocks in the running game, or how to read coverages before the snap and during a play, or how to understand defensive assignments/gap integrity/whatever else on that side of the ball. A lot of people went a long, long time without seriously playing a football video game, so this can help them get up to speed now that a college football game is back. Bring back Mascot Mashup Self-explanatory. If you played the game when Mascot Mashup was in it, you get it. If you did not, imagine playing an exhibition game, only with mascots. It rocks. Next!