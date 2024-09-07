Ever since Jalen Hurts took over as the quarterback in Philadelphia, they have been the NFL’s most dominant short yardage team. That is thanks to the power of their QB sneak, in which they have Hurts — who has hit a 600 pound squat — drive forward with running backs and receivers pushing him from behind.

The play has been dubbed the “Tush Push”, and while it’s not exactly universally beloved — some have called it dangerous — it’s extremely effective when Philadelphia runs it. On Friday night, the Eagles kicked off their season in Sao Paolo, Brazil as part of the NFL’s first ever game in South America, facing the Packers in a battle of two strong NFC contenders. In the second quarter, the Eagles faced a 3rd and 1 in the red zone and naturally broke out the sneak, but had a fitting rebrand on the name given the location of the game, dubbing it the “Brazilian Butt Lift”.

But first…. ̶T̶u̶s̶h̶ ̶P̶u̶s̶h̶ Brazilian Butt Lift 😏 pic.twitter.com/9IfUMDHhbZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2024

It’s very clever work by the Eagles social team (even if others also came up with that name on Twitter), and honestly I think it’s an even better name for the play than Tush Push. Philly found themselves in a tight, high-scoring game at the half and it’s very possible this game features a high-leverage moment where they have to break out the BBL again.