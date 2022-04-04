The NFL Draft is still a month away, and while there is often plenty of movement come draft night as teams target specific prospects, it’s not often we get major trades involving nothing but pick swaps this far out from draft night.

However, on Monday, the Eagles and Saints announced a blockbuster that will see Philadelphia send a pair of its mid-first round picks (Nos. 16 and 19) and a sixth to New Orleans for this year’s 18th pick, a seventh, the Saints first rounder next year, and a second in 2024.

The Eagles have agreed to trade picks No. 16, 19, and 194 to the Saints in exchange for picks No. 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9VZCJBWovx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 4, 2022

Philadelphia still holds a pair of first round picks this year, as they also have the No. 15 overall selection, and with this move they gain some future draft capital, potentially improving their pick if the Saints have a down year. For New Orleans, it gives them three picks in the top 50 that they can now look to either package together to jump higher in the first round, or allowing them a chance at a few high level potential starters to add to the roster.

It’s an interesting move given no one knows who will be available at those picks at this moment, but allows both teams some added flexibility (the Saints this year and the Eagles next) and marks the beginning of what could be an active draft in terms of pick movement.