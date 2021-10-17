Getty Image
Ed Orgeron Will Be Out As LSU's Head Coach After The 2021 Season

It’s been less than two calendar years since LSU was on top of the college football world, but after a disastrous 2020 and little in the way of a bounce back to start 2021, head coach Ed Orgeron found himself firmly on the hot seat in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, the Tigers stunned Florida in a thrilling 49-42 win that many thought might keep Orgeron in town a bit longer, but even a big win over a ranked rival won’t be enough to save Coach O’s job. On Sunday, word broke from Ross Dellenger, Steven Godfrey, Pete Thamel, and others that Orgeron was negotiating an agreement to leave the program and would be out after the 2021 season — with the expectation that he will not receive his full buyout amount as he departs.

Not only was the on field performance lacking after the national title winning season, but an investigation into the football program’s culture revealed the program had mishandled rape allegations against former running back Derrius Guice while he was at LSU and not followed their legal responsibility in reporting them. That seems to have provided LSU with leverage to move on from Orgeron and push him into taking less than his buyout amount.

As for who could be next to take over in Baton Rouge, Bruce Feldman reports Mel Tucker is a favorite of many around the program for what he’s done in turning around Michigan State quickly.

There will be plenty of coaches floated as possibilities for the LSU job in the coming months, as Orgeron becoming a lame duck coach opens the door for plenty to put their name in the ring for one of the nation’s biggest jobs.

