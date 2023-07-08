Elly De La Cruz Stole Second, And Then Third, And Then Home

Elly De La Cruz very well may be the coolest baseball player on the planet right now. Ever since getting called up to the majors back in June, De La Cruz has been nothing short of electric for the Cincinnati Reds, and has been a big reason why the team finds itself at 49-40 and in first place in the NL Central entering Saturday.

The thing that makes De La Cruz so remarkable is he’s good at basically everything, and when he steps up to the plate, odds are he’s going to do something spectacular. That happened in the seventh inning of the Reds’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as De La Cruz singled to drive in T.J. Friedl to give Cincinnati a 6-5 lead. But he was not satisfied with that, so De La Cruz stole second to get into scoring position. On the very next pitch, De La Cruz stole third … and then, while the Brewers weren’t paying attention, he stole home.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

Stealing all three bases like this is nothing short of amazing, and to do it the way he did — namely by catching everyone off-guard and stealing home — is the sort of thing that has immediately made him one of baseball’s most promising young stars.