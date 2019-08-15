Getty Image

Jay-Z continued to make his influence felt on the world of sports on Tuesday, when news dropped that Roc Nation would join up with the NFL and Hov would become the league’s “live music entertainment strategist.” The deal between the two sides turned some heads, in part because Jay-Z has been a vocal supporter of Colin Kaepernick in the past, even going as far as to try convincing Travis Scott out of performing at the Super Bowl back in February.

Jay tried to explain why he decided to partner up with the NFL in spite of this, holding a press conference and essentially claiming that he believed working with the NFL was a way to help “millions and millions of people” as opposed to getting “stuck on Colin not having a job.”

But in the eyes of Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, a close confident of Kaepernick, this argument does not hold water.