Eric Reid made one tackle in the Carolina Panthers’ preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills on Friday night, but his biggest impact came after the final whistle blew. Reid is a longtime confident of former teammate and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and in recent days, he has used his platform to speak out against Jay-Z’s recent partnership with the NFL. It was announced earlier in the week that Hov would become the league’s new live music entertainment strategist, and on Friday, a report indicated he will become a part owner of an unnamed team.

Reid had already used Twitter to voice his discontent about the move, and following the game, Reid met with the press while wearing an #ImWithKap jersey. The former Pro Bowl safety didn’t mince his words, calling Jay-Z’s decision to go from vocally supporting Kaepernick (something Hov claims he still does) to joining forces with the league “kind of despicable.”

“Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin … and now he’s going to be a part owner. … It’s kind of despicable.” Eric Reid spoke on reports that Jay-Z is interested in becoming part owner of an NFL team. pic.twitter.com/akYOt74rnE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2019

“Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment that the NFL did to Colin, and now he’s gonna be a part owner and…,” Reid said before pausing. “It’s kind of despicable.”