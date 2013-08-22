Evander Holyfield Still Talks About The Mike Tyson Ear Biting Incident Rather Fondly

June 28 marked the 16th anniversary of the legendary Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II fight for the WBA Heavyweight Championship, which was originally billed as “The Sound and the Fury,” but will forever be known as the night that Tyson lost because he bit a hole in Holyfield’s ear. While it wasn’t the last time that Tyson would ever step in the ring, it was certainly the way that most of us have ultimately remembered his once-incredible boxing career, unless you’re still holding on to the painful memory of him losing to Kevin-f*cking-McBride in 2005.

But much to his credit, Holyfield has always amazingly been a good sport about the incident, as the two fighters famously made up thanks to – who else? – Oprah Winfrey back in 2009. Since then, Holyfield even launched his own BBQ sauce line and joked that you could put it on an ear. And now, the two men are still talking about that horrible incident on the new Fox Sports 1 six-part series, Being: Mike Tyson.

The first episode will air on plain, old Fox on September 22 at 4 PM ET, while most of us will be switching over to CBS for the second round of NFL action (that’s why DVR was invented), and then it will air on Tuesdays on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 PM ET.

Meanwhile, Tyson also recently sat down with the crew at FS1 and played Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out! for the first time in his life. It seems like it was a pretty special moment…