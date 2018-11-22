Getty Image

Thanksgiving is about traditions. Everyone’s holiday seems to be a bit different, but there are a few constants that are nice reminders that we can actually rely on some things in this world. For example, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys play football on Thanksgiving, for better or worse.

That consistency also means there are a lot of traditions that circle that game, including The Salvation Army featuring prominently in Dallas during the game’s television broadcast. The organization’s kettle drive is a holiday hallmark, and The Salvation Army essentially uses the Cowboys game to remind everyone that they’ll hear bells ringing when they go shopping over the next few weeks.

One fun thing that’s happened in recent years is the oversized kettles becoming celebration props when players score touchdowns. Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the first and most famous examples of this came from Terrell Owens. A guy that once had a sharpie in his sock to sign autographs and famously desecrated the star at Cowboys Stadium also hilariously donated a football to the kettle while he was a Cowboy.