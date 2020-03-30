Lionel Messi Announced FC Barcelona Players Will Take A Pay Cut To Pay Workers

On Monday, six-time Ballon D’Or winner and FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi announced on Instagram that Barcelona players will take a 70% pay cut while the La Liga season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players will also assist the club in order to ensure that its workers will receive their full wages.

His full message, which the rest of the players also shared, reads:

“Much has been written and said about the Barcelona first team in relation to the players’ salaries during this state of alarm.

Before going any further, we want to make it clear that we were always willing to reduce our salaries because we understand perfectly that we are in an exceptional situation. We, as players, are always here to help the club when they ask. Sometimes, we have done things on our own initiative during times when we felt it necessary and important.

It didn’t surprise us that inside the club there are some trying to put us under the microscope and pressure us into doing something that we were always clear we would do. In fact, if the agreement came a little late is it because we have been looking for the formula to help the club and also the workers of the club at this difficult time.

For our part, the moment has arrived to say that the cut will be 70% of our wage during the state of alarm. We will also help out the club in order for the workers to be paid 100% of their wages.

If we didn’t speak until now, it’s because the priority was to find solutions to help the club and to see who the most affected were during this situation.

We don’t want to sign off without giving a massive salute and our strength to all of the cules who are going through a bad moment in these difficult times and those waiting patiently in their homes until this crisis is over. Soon, we will come out on the other side of this and we will all join together.”