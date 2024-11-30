Arguably the most sunning twist of the college football season happened in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes played host to the 6-5 Michigan Wolverines, and with a win, the Buckeyes would be able to secure their spot in the Big Ten championship game. Instead, the Wolverines — which were missing two of their best players in tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson — did the unthinkable and pulled off a 13-10 win, their fourth in a row against Ohio State and their first without Jim Harbaugh at the helm since 2011.

After the game, things got incredibly tense as Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield in Ohio Stadium. This, unsurprisingly, did not go over well among the players in the scarlet and gray, and as a result, a fight broke out near midfield between both teams.

While it’s unclear which players exactly caused things to boil over, it was an ugly scene in the Horseshoe, and it got to the point that the authorities on the field had to use pepper spray, according to reports.

The loss knocks the Buckeyes to 10-2 on the season, and while they should still make the playoff, they are almost certainly not going to make the Big Ten title game barring something unforeseen. As for now, Oregon has already earned a berth, while Penn State is in line to make it if they can avoid a loss to Maryland on Saturday afternoon in Happy Valley.