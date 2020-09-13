Alex Trebek is the Jeopardy! GOAT, but that’s not the only acronym the show is officially associated with thanks to the power of the Internet. The world is still finding new ways to make Cardi B’s “WAP” viral, though many of them involve conservatives getting mad about the song’s vulgarity and celebration of female sexual satisfaction.

The latest example of this is much less about outrage than it is tonal satisfaction because, as it turns out, “WAP” fits perfectly over the Final Jeopardy! song. That’s how music works, of course, songs have the same rhythm and organization and that’s what makes mashups possible. But this is a unique pairing to say the least, and it’s satisfying how well it all works together.

On Sunday Claire McNear, who is writing a book about Jeopardy!, shared a video of an old Final Jeopardy! question that might be outdated in 2020. But it’s the audio that really matters, and that audio is a mashup of Cardi B’s “WAP” and the traditional Final Jeopardy! theme song.

it is my somber and terrible duty to make sure every jeopardy fan and human being on earth has listened to this pic.twitter.com/jTLHkgPFUp — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) September 13, 2020

It doesn’t necessarily slap, so to speak, but it’s the opposite of dissonant, musically speaking. The final beats of the Jeopardy! theme getting matched up with Cardi saying “wet” and “ass” and so on at the end really put it over the top. We’ve heard Trebek rap before, and hearing him say “bitchin” is something everyone should enjoy. But it’s another thing entirely to see Jeopardy! in the lens of one of the most culturally important songs of the year. All we now need is Trebek himself saying the lyrics. Hopefully in the form of a question.