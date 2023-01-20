The Florida Gators no longer have a quarterback recruit in their 2023 recruiting class. According to a report by Alex Scarborough of ESPN, Jaden Rashada, a 4-star recruit who flipped to the Gators after previously being committed to the Miami Hurricanes, has been released from his national letter of intent following a saga involving a $13 million NIL deal falling through.

It had previously been reported that Rashada wanted out of his LOI over issues with the NIL package he was supposed to receive, and that he did not enroll at the university as he had previously intended. The Associated Press brought word that problems popped up with the third-party group that is tasked with NIL efforts at the university.

“Rashada’s decision came after the Gator Collective — an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student-athletes for use of their name, image and likeness — failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to a person familiar with the situation,” via the AP.

According to his 247Sports Composite rating, Rashada is the No. 59 recruit in the nation in the class of 2023 and the No. 7 quarterback prospect. Beyond Florida and Miami, the California native took official visits to LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A+M.