Celebrity exhibition boxing has become the new trend, chiefly fights featuring the Paul brothers. The controversial YouTube stars have gone all-in on boxing, most recently with Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren mere seconds into their much publicized fight — which caused some questions about the legitimacy of it all.

The next bout featuring a Paul brother will take place this summer, when Logan Paul steps into the ring against, by far, the most formidable opponent either has faced in Floyd Mayweather. That bout was initially supposed to happen in February but has been pushed to June, one would assume to provide the opportunity for more fans to be in attendance. According to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, the bout is scheduled for June 5 on Showtime PPV, meaning it will go head-to-head against the undisputed light heavyweight title fight between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos on Triller.

Sources: Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul exhibition will be carried by Showtime PPV and is planned for June 5. Mayweather can’t weigh more than 160 pounds; Paul 190. Will compete with Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight title tilt on Trillerhttps://t.co/rj1QE2MhWd — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) April 22, 2021

As Coppinger reports, the stipulations of the contract insist that Mayweather weigh in at no more than 160 pounds, while Paul can’t weigh more than 190 pounds. In case that 30 pound difference seems absurd to you, you’re not alone. That’s a massive difference in weight and while it still won’t be a fair fight, it’s going to be a hilarious size difference to behold when the step toe-to-toe in the ring. Of the two Paul brothers, Logan has had the least success in the ring, losing his lone bout so far to fellow YouTuber KSI, which one would think doesn’t bode particularly well for him going up against one of the greatest fighters of all time (and arguably THE greatest defensive fighter ever), even with a 30-pound advantage. Jake’s success has been much more significant, as he’s now 3-0 with three knockouts, most notably over Askren and Nate Robinson.

Mayweather putting this fight up against what should be a massive night for Lopez and the 140-pound division is sure to frustrated boxing fans, as well. There has already been tension within the boxing community over these exhibitions, which draw massive audiences but spark arguments over the future of the sport.