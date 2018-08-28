Floyd Mayweather Offered To Help Conor McGregor Prepare For UFC 229

Getty Image

One year ago, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather faced off in a boxing superfight that didn’t quite live up to the hype but certainly made both participants a hell of a lot of money. Floyd Mayweather got to round his record up to 50-0 and bank over $250 million, so it should be no surprise that he has fond memories of the match and the man that made it all possible.

“Mayweather vs. McGregor, a hell of a fight, a hell of a showdown,” Floyd said in an interview with TMZ Sports. “I take my hat off to Conor McGregor. A hell of a competitor.”

Not only did Mayweather praise McGregor, he offered up his own gym for Conor’s use once the Irishman moves his UFC 229 camp to Las Vegas to finish preparing for Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight goes down October 6th, and is considered McGregor’s stiffest challenge in the UFC to date.

“I know that UFC got a training facility but we’d like for him to work out at the Mayweather Boxing Club,” he said. “Conor’s not gonna back down and he’s not a scared fighter at all, so win, lose or draw, Conor gonna come to fight.”