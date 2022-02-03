Tom Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday, and he’s already in high demand among those who want to keep him around the game of football. According to a new report by Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, a trio of giants in the world of broadcasting are kicking the tires on potentially bringing Brady into their booths on a weekly basis.

McCarthy reports that Amazon, ESPN, and Fox Sports have all inquired about having Brady be a part of their NFL coverage — Fox has an open spot in its No. 1 broadcast booth alongside Joe Buck with Troy Aikman moving to Amazon, while the Worldwide Leader has worked with Brady in the past on his Man in the Arena docuseries. And apparently, the bidding for Brady would lead to these networks forking over a considerable chunk of change, even more than the amount of cash that CBS forked over to keep Tony Romo from jumping to ESPN.

“Brady would be worth his weight in gold. The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” a source told McCarthy. “That would be for either games or the studio. There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than Romo.”

It is worth mentioning that there’s no indication that Brady wants to retire and immediately go into television. In fact, there’s no indication he ever wants to broadcast games, and this report merely indicates that there’s a ton of interest in bringing Brady on board. What’s worth mentioning, though, is that Brady said prior to his retirement that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, “deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”