The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 1-0 lead in the World Series thanks to the sweet swing of Freddie Freeman. The former MVP hit an absolute tank to right field with the Yankees leading 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th and the bases loaded, giving the Dodgers a 6-3 win that had all of Los Angeles going crazy.

IT'S GONE

IT'S GONE

IT'S GONE

IT'S GONE

FREDDIE FREEMAN #WALKOFF GRAND SLAM pic.twitter.com/LlVU1ZGyGx — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2024

Freeman’s blast was just the third walk-off home run in World Series history for a team that was trailing, joining Joe Carter in 1993 and Kirk Gibson in 1988 (also for the Dodgers). It was a gut-wrenching way for the Yankees to lose, as Aaron Boone turned to Nestor Cortes who hadn’t pitched in a full month to get them out of a 10th inning jam, saw him pop up Shohei Ohtani on one pitch, intentionally walk Mookie Betts, and then give up a home run that is going to live in MLB lore forever.

However, the Yankees and their fans weren’t the only ones left fuming after Freeman deposited a ball into the Dodger Stadium bleachers, as those who bet the Under 8.5 in Game 1 found themselves dealing with an all-time bad beat. All they needed was an out or a hit that stayed in the yard to get home, but instead the one thing that couldn’t happen happened when Freeman hit a ball to the moon — after walking Betts to load the bases and bring the Over into play.