It’s been a big week in the world of George R.R. Martin. The most obvious reason why has to do with Game of Thrones airing its biggest episode ever on Sunday night, and while Martin hasn’t gotten to writing out what happens in the final two books of A Song of Ice and Fire yet, he is the show’s co-executive producer.

Outside of the world of Westeros, Martin followed along with the NFL Draft, which isn’t a surprise, because he’s a football fan and every football fan cares way too much about the draft. Martin, a New Jersey native, is a fan of both the Giants and the Jets, and as he’s wont to do, he took to his blog to give his thoughts on the franchises.

In happier news, he was happy the Jets took Quinnen Williams, the mountain of a man along the defensive line from Alabama. While he had some reservations about taking a defensive tackle when they needed an end — he preferred Josh Allen out of Kentucky — Martin believed this was “a very solid pick.”