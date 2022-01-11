Despite reports indicating that his job was safe a little earlier this week, Joe Judge’s time as the head coach of the New York Giants has come to an end. According to multiple media reports, Judge is out in the Big Apple after spending two years at the helm of the franchise.

Source: The #Giants fired Joe Judge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

The news of Judge’s ouster comes on the heels of general manager Dave Gettleman announcing his retirement on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport, the decision to can judge comes after the team’s ownership met earlier in the day on Tuesday and decided the best thing would be to have a fresh start.

The #Giants owners met with Joe Judge for two days before making the decision to move on. A full housecleaning at NYG. https://t.co/Vd7YoP5jj7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

Judge had never been a head coach before getting an opportunity with the Giants. Prior to taking the job, Judge spent eight years in New England as an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff — he started as a special teams assistant before taking over as the team’s special teams coordinator in 2015, and in his final year, he added wide receivers coach to his list of duties.

His tenure with the Giants was not especially successful. Judge, who the team reportedly hired after Matt Rhule opted to take the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers, went 10-23 in his two years in charge, including a 4-13 mark this year. In his final game, New York attempted a pair of quarterback sneaks on second and third down from inside their own 5-yard line, and after the game, Judge said they did this in an attempt to give their punter more room to get off a kick. The Giants lost that game, 22-7.