Despite Magomed Ankalaev dominating Jan Blachowicz in the final three rounds of the main event of UFC 282, a split draw meant the UFC light heavyweight title is still vacant. UFC president Dana White is looking to ensure the belt finds a home sooner rather than later, and has jumped at the opportunity to give former champion Glover Teixeira another shot at gold.

Teixeira will square off with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, pulling Hill away from a scheduled showdown with former contender Anthony Smith in March. Hill later revealed that he apparently got the call for the bout while Ankalaev and Blachowicz were still in the Octagon.

Dana really didn't take long to decide on Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill: "Before they even left the cage, my phone rang" 💀 #UFC282 pic.twitter.com/wqxuP4gTKy — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) December 12, 2022

The light heavyweight title scene has been in constant disarray since Jiri Prochazka vacated the belt due to a shoulder injury that required surgery and would keep him out of action for six months. Teixeira, who was slated to face off in a rematch against Prochazka following his submission loss, reportedly declined a title opportunity and last-minute switch to fight Ankalaev. He instead requested a move one month later to UFC 283, which was declined, and the showdown at 282 was handed to Blachowicz. Now, he gets a fight on his terms in his first return to the Octagon since his loss last June.

Hill heads into the biggest fight of his career on a three-fight win streak, finishing former title contender Thiago Santos with a fourth-round TKO.