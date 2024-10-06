WWE Bad Blood served as an ode to Atlanta, with current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes leading the way for local heroes to be recognized throughout the evening. Shortly after Triple H announced the new WWE Crown Jewel Championship, Gunther, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, made his way to the ring to praise himself as a future legend.

Gunther confronted Goldberg, one of the many Atlanta legends in attendance, first downplaying his wrestling ability, then telling his son he hopes he was a better father than he was a wrestler. This caused Goldberg to jump the barricade and go after Gunther before security intervened. While Sami Zayn successfully attacked the champ, Goldberg made his way into the ring and told the camera, “You’re next.”

During the Bad Blood press conference, we asked Triple H about the possibility of seeing Goldberg wrestling another match in WWE, after he’s been quite vocal about his desire to have a retirement match.

“Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg, and that’s why he was here tonight. He was with his wife and his son, always going to get a huge reaction here enjoying the show,” Triple H said. “Things get said. I can tell you when Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther and we’ll see. The further you go, time catches up with all of us. The further you go, the talks get further and further away from reality. But I don’t know, I saw Bill earlier in the day and it was great. And I saw Bill later in the day, and there was a different look on his face and a spark in his eye. So I would say never say never.”

Goldberg last wrestled at the Elimination Chamber in 2022 against Roman Reigns.