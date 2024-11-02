Goldberg Announced His Retirement Match In WWE Will Be Next Year

Goldberg is finally going to get his sendoff match in the WWE, he announced on Saturday morning ahead of Georgia-Florida.

🚨 BREAKING: @Goldberg just announced that his retirement match will take place NEXT YEAR! 👀 🎥: @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/e5KtwfOGnY — WWE (@WWE) November 2, 2024

Goldberg’s return to the WWE comes after he was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, at last month’s Bad Blood live event. Gunther downplayed Goldberg’s wrestling ability, then told his son he hopes he was a better father than he was a wrestler. This caused Goldberg to jump the barricade and go after Gunther before security intervened. While Sami Zayn successfully attacked the champ, Goldberg made his way into the ring and told the camera, “You’re next.”

During the Bad Blood press conference, we asked Triple H about the possibility of seeing Goldberg wrestling another match in WWE, after the former world champion has been quite vocal about his desire to have a retirement match.

“Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg, and that’s why he was here tonight. He was with his wife and his son, always going to get a huge reaction here enjoying the show,” Triple H said at the time. “Things get said. I can tell you when Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther and we’ll see. The further you go, time catches up with all of us. The further you go, the talks get further and further away from reality. But I don’t know, I saw Bill earlier in the day and it was great. And I saw Bill later in the day, and there was a different look on his face and a spark in his eye. So I would say never say never.”

Goldberg last wrestled at the Elimination Chamber in 2022 against Roman Reigns. There’s no current word on the time, date, or location of Goldberg’s final match. It will, however, seemingly coincide with John Cena’s retirement tour.