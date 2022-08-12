For decades, Harry Caray served as a legendary voice in the baseball world, calling games for multiple teams and finishing his historic career with a 16-year tenure showcasing the Chicago Cubs. Caray’s one-of-a-kind style is memorable for any who came into contact with his stylings, and his son (Skip) and grandson (Chip) also became mainstays calling Atlanta Braves games to fans across the Southeast and the country. On Thursday, the folks behind MLB’s Field of Dreams game decided to highlight Caray’s work to a modern audience but, rather than playing previous film of Caray putting together a famous rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch, another idea came to the forefront.

In short, the FOX broadcast captured a hologram of Caray, who passed away in 1998, leading the song.

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

Reactions could generously be described as mixed to this particular idea. For obvious reasons, the execution wasn’t exactly seamless, and it was a bit odd and rigid in an overall sense. There were some people who enjoyed it (and the in-person crowd seemed to be into it), while plenty of others had jokes and general objections to the entire concept.

I was out on the Harry Caray hologram before I saw it but now it's my favorite thing that's happened this season.

It is so hard to thread the needle of being harmless, funny, and metaphysically depraved all at the same time, and they pulled it off. — Michael Baumann (@MichaelBaumann) August 12, 2022

All told, the Field of Dreams game certainly will receive some extra attention for this decision, and perhaps that was part of the calculus. Still, it is interesting to consider what the motivation might’ve been behind the development of this technology and whether it was necessary.