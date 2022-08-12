hologram harry caray
Fox
Sports

Baseball Fans Had Thoughts About Fox’s Harry Caray Hologram Singing ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’

by: Twitter

For decades, Harry Caray served as a legendary voice in the baseball world, calling games for multiple teams and finishing his historic career with a 16-year tenure showcasing the Chicago Cubs. Caray’s one-of-a-kind style is memorable for any who came into contact with his stylings, and his son (Skip) and grandson (Chip) also became mainstays calling Atlanta Braves games to fans across the Southeast and the country. On Thursday, the folks behind MLB’s Field of Dreams game decided to highlight Caray’s work to a modern audience but, rather than playing previous film of Caray putting together a famous rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch, another idea came to the forefront.

In short, the FOX broadcast captured a hologram of Caray, who passed away in 1998, leading the song.

Reactions could generously be described as mixed to this particular idea. For obvious reasons, the execution wasn’t exactly seamless, and it was a bit odd and rigid in an overall sense. There were some people who enjoyed it (and the in-person crowd seemed to be into it), while plenty of others had jokes and general objections to the entire concept.

All told, the Field of Dreams game certainly will receive some extra attention for this decision, and perhaps that was part of the calculus. Still, it is interesting to consider what the motivation might’ve been behind the development of this technology and whether it was necessary.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×