Henry Cejudo TKO’d T.J. Dillashaw In The Main Event At UFC On ESPN+ 1

Henry Cejudo (14-2) stunned bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw (16-4) with a TKO victory in the main event of the UFC’s debut show on ESPN+ 1. Cejudo finished Dillashaw 32 seconds into their bout, landing the fifth-fastest end to a title fight in UFC history.

Cejudo was awarded the first-ever UFC “Legacy” belt in a fight that had plenty of implications. Ahead of the bout, there were questions over what could be of the flyweight division if the champ lost. Cejudo said that his bout with Dillashaw was “personal” as he tried to keep the division alive. Dillashaw, for his part, said he was fighting for himself and didn’t care what happened to the division, per MMA Fighting.

It was a highly-anticipated bout, one that Cejudo ended in the blink of an eye.