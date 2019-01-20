Henry Cejudo TKO’d T.J. Dillashaw In The Main Event At UFC On ESPN+ 1

01.20.19 1 hour ago

ESPN

Henry Cejudo (14-2) stunned bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw (16-4) with a TKO victory in the main event of the UFC’s debut show on ESPN+ 1. Cejudo finished Dillashaw 32 seconds into their bout, landing the fifth-fastest end to a title fight in UFC history.

Cejudo was awarded the first-ever UFC “Legacy” belt in a fight that had plenty of implications. Ahead of the bout, there were questions over what could be of the flyweight division if the champ lost. Cejudo said that his bout with Dillashaw was “personal” as he tried to keep the division alive. Dillashaw, for his part, said he was fighting for himself and didn’t care what happened to the division, per MMA Fighting.

It was a highly-anticipated bout, one that Cejudo ended in the blink of an eye.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSHENRY CEJUDOTJ DILLASHAWUFC

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP