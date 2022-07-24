The Houston Texans will likely play the 2022 NFL season without their second round pick, former Alabama star receiver John Metchie III, after he was recently diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment.

Metchie released a statement through the team announcing he is in good spirits and expects to make a recovery, noting it is the most curable form of leukemia, thanking fans in advance for their well wishes while explaining he likely will not play this season and focusing fully on his health and recovery.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

Hopefully Metchie is indeed able to make a full recovery and eventually return to the football field to begin what should be a promising professional career in the NFL, as he was one of the most electrifying receivers in college football. For now, however, all of the focus and concern is rightfully on his treatment and beating this disease. If Metchie is in need of any inspiration for how he can fight cancer and return to a football career, Steelers running back James Conner and former Chiefs safety Eric Berry are two of the best-known examples, as they each were able to successfully undergo treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma and return to football at a high level.