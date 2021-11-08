The Green Bay Packers lost on Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs in a dreadful, 13-7 game that featured incredibly sloppy play on both sides. It was not the game that people circled on their calendar prior to the season as one of the biggest of the year due to the Chiefs general malaise this season and the Packers having to start Jordan Love in place of Aaron Rodgers after he caught COVID-19 and had to enter the protocols for unvaccinated players.

Rodgers’ vaccination status has become one of the leading topics of sports TV shows, as he said prior to the season he was “immunized” and reportedly tried to get the NFL to approve an alternative treatment (which they did not). He hasn’t followed all of the league’s policies for unvaccinated players, sparking an investigation into the team, and after doing an interview in which he said he took advice from Joe Rogan and offered up a good deal of vaccine misinformation, the saga leapt from a sports story to a much broader one beyond the realm of sports fans.

On Sunday, Terry Bradshaw torched him for lying about his vaccination status and putting his teammates at risk, and he was far from alone, as SNL opened their show on Saturday with a Rodgers sketch. Monday morning, Howard Stern took aim at Rodgers, noting that he’s not a football fan but knows “he’s a real good football player,” and says he should be thrown out of the NFL for

Howard Stern has thoughts on Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/IS1nbqbat4 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 8, 2021

“If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” Stern said. “What he did to his fellow teammates — and bravo Terry Bradshaw for what you said and everyone else whose got half a brain in this country — but this f*cking guy, they should throw him out of the league so fast. … He said he got his information from Joe Rogan. You’ve got doctors who go to medical school — I don’t know what’s happened to this country.”

Stern also brought up how Henry Ruggs should likewise be thrown out of the league after he killed a woman and her dog in a car crash — he gets some of the facts wrong, as Ruggs crashed into the woman’s car rather than hitting a woman walking her dog, but the point remains.

It is not often that Stern dives into NFL commentary, evidenced by the fact that he only has a fringe knowledge of Aaron Rodgers’ existence as a player, but it’s telling of how big this story has gotten that he got involved.