The Iron Sheik Wants To Humble Toronto Mayor/Crackhead Rob Ford, Naturally

I’m a huge fan of whenever perpetually-disgraced, crack-smoking Toronto mayor Rob Ford’s antics leak into the sports world, be it his 20-year old NFL apology tie, his crack football skills (pun intended) or his arm wrestling dominance over Hulk Hogan. He is a rotund, hapless, drug-addled Brock Lesnar mayor and he is the gift that keeps on giving.
Because Mayor Ford is now a cartoon character (and because he did that thing with Hogan), he has drawn the ire of The Iron Sheik, the former Olympian and WWF Champion whose unique brand of carefully-crafted, stream-of-consciousness hate-yelling has made him a hit with people on the Internet who love hearing insane people shout shit.
Sheiky Baby uploaded a video threatening to break Ford’s back and make him hum-bell for what he’s done to the people of Toronto, and also because he … eats cheeseburgers? He is a smoked cheeseburger. I don’t know. It’s the Sheik.
That led to yesterday’s epic moment when the Iron Sheik marched on the municipal headquarters, challenging Ford to a wrestling match, an arm wrestling match, or whatever it takes to get him ousted as mayor and replaced by a deranged Iranian guy in a wheelchair and pointy boots.
“I want to see Mr. Ford,” The Sheik shouted during a media scrum, saying he had “no respect” for the mayor.
“I just want to know: Is he a real man, or no?”
Aided by an assistant, The Sheik said he would “absolutely” put Ford in his signature “Camel Clutch” chin-lock, given the opportunity.
I wish American politics worked like this. I know we had those California recall elections with Gary Coleman and a bunch of porn stars running, but I specifically want a moment where Barack Obama lies about something in a speech and Hacksaw Jim Duggan shows up on the White House lawn, swinging around a 2×4 and yelling HOOOOO until Obama addresses him. That’s the America I dream of.
We’ll keep you updated if anything materializes between the two, especially if Ford accepts the Sheik’s challenge and F5s him.
I’m really torn about this. As a horrible person, I find this whole spectacle hilarious. As a citizen of Toronto, I just want Ford to go away.
I’m in the same boat. Rob Ford’s self-destruction is hilarious, but I’m ready for him to just go away. Far away.
Anytime Iron Shiek is brought up, I always think of this: [www.youtube.com]
I always think, “thank god wrestlers today aren’t just tall fat drug addicts with little to no formal education and absentee fathers who will be selling a dumb racist gimmick 12 twelve years after they drop dead in a motel room.”
… But then I’m a bit of a pessimist.
Being from Toronto, my Facebook feed has exploded over the past while and, when I saw the Iron Sheik thing yesterday I immediately thought of you, Brandon. You’re now, what, 2 Degrees of Rob Ford?
Speaking of Hacksaw: [www.indiegogo.com]
“… after three decades of performing at an elite level in the professional wrestling world…”
HA! I feel bad for Hacksaw but the majority of his time in the ring was during the era where “elite level” was “club your forearms over Hulk Hogan’s back in between chinlocks and bear-hugs until he starts shaking like an epileptic, then fall down.”
HA!! Nice one. Say what you will about the Ultimate Warrior, but him beating Hogan at WM 6 was probably the catalyst that stopped the usual Hogan wins the match routine. Then again for all I know Hogan continued to win that way until the WCW era. How should I know, I was 6 lol.
Yeah, he continued to win that way for the rest of his career. Is his career over yet? Well, he isn’t as old as Nature Boy, who the last time I looked was still on TNA.
President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho could not be reached for comment.
What are all of those people interviewing The Iron Sheik doing with their lives?
i love that a lot of these old 80s wrestling guys still think they are their characters…