Israel Adesanya Beat Kelvin Gastelum To Win The UFC Interim Middleweight Title

04.14.19 16 mins ago

UFC

Israel Adesanya (17-0) defeated Kelvin Gastelum (15-4) via decision thanks to a dominant fifth round to claim the interim Middleweight championship at UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gastelum caught Adesanya midway through the first round as he dipped to evade a right, and caught the “Last Stylebender” with a left hook that sent him stumbling. Adesanya recovered well, but Gastelum continued to find his range with heavy strikes. Adesanya opened the second round with consistent attacks to Gastelum’s body, sending Gastelum to the ground with a counter right hand and picking him apart with swift strikes late.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSIsrael AdesanyaKELVIN GASTELUMUFCUFC 236
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP