Israel Adesanya (17-0) defeated Kelvin Gastelum (15-4) via decision thanks to a dominant fifth round to claim the interim Middleweight championship at UFC 236 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gastelum caught Adesanya midway through the first round as he dipped to evade a right, and caught the “Last Stylebender” with a left hook that sent him stumbling. Adesanya recovered well, but Gastelum continued to find his range with heavy strikes. Adesanya opened the second round with consistent attacks to Gastelum’s body, sending Gastelum to the ground with a counter right hand and picking him apart with swift strikes late.