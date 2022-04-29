One defining feature of the pre-draft process in 2022 was the lack of a clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect for the Jacksonville Jaguars to take with the first pick. Following an NFL Draft Combine in which he put on a show, a whole lot of rumors began popping up indicating that the Jags were interested in selecting Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

On Thursday evening, that became official, as the Jaguars opted to select Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker, a former 5-star recruit, was a starter along the line for the indomitable Bulldog defense this year, but did not put up the kind of gaudy numbers as the perceived top defensive lineman in this class, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. During the 2021 campaign, Walker registered 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. The Bulldogs did take advantage of his versatility, placing him at defensive end and occasionally lining him up on the inside.

He saw his profile blow up at the Combine, though, as Walker stood 6’5 and 272 pounds with 35.5 inch arms and 10.75 inch hands. When it came time to show off his athletic traits, Walker put on a show, running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5 vertical jump. He will join a Jaguars defense that was 28th in the NFL in sacks last season.

Walker is the first Georgia player to go No. 1 overall since Matthew Stafford in 2009.