Jacob deGrom Will Leave The Mets And Join The Rangers On A 5-Year, $185 Million Contract

The top free agent pitcher in all of Major League Baseball is changing teams. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, former New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom will leave the only team for which he has played during his professional career and head to the American League, where he will become the ace for the Texas Rangers.

Passan noted that deGrom’s deal is a guaranteed five years and $185 million, a hefty price tag but one that is justified because of how good deGrom has been over his career. It has the potential to add an additional year, which would bring the total value of the contract to $222 million, and includes a no-trade clause for the 34-year-old righty.

The Rangers confirmed the transaction in a press release on the club’s PR Twitter account, but did not include the financials of the deal.

While deGrom has been hit with the injury bug over the years, when he has been able to pitch and is on his game, he is one of baseball’s most unhittable arms. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star, and over nine years with the Mets, deGrom registered an 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA, a 0.998 WHIP, and 1,607 strikeouts in 1326.0 innings of work.

