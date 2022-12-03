The top free agent pitcher in all of Major League Baseball is changing teams. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, former New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom will leave the only team for which he has played during his professional career and head to the American League, where he will become the ace for the Texas Rangers.

Passan noted that deGrom’s deal is a guaranteed five years and $185 million, a hefty price tag but one that is justified because of how good deGrom has been over his career. It has the potential to add an additional year, which would bring the total value of the contract to $222 million, and includes a no-trade clause for the 34-year-old righty.

BREAKING: Right-hander Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, sources tell ESPN. Physical is passed. Deal is done. Includes conditional sixth-year option that would take total deal to $222 million. Full no-trade clause. A massive haul. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2022

The Rangers confirmed the transaction in a press release on the club’s PR Twitter account, but did not include the financials of the deal.

The Texas Rangers tonight announced that the club has agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract covering the 2023-27 seasons. pic.twitter.com/nyWsmlD3ew — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) December 3, 2022

While deGrom has been hit with the injury bug over the years, when he has been able to pitch and is on his game, he is one of baseball’s most unhittable arms. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a four-time All-Star, and over nine years with the Mets, deGrom registered an 82-57 record with a 2.52 ERA, a 0.998 WHIP, and 1,607 strikeouts in 1326.0 innings of work.