The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving on in the NFL playoffs after a remarkable comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Despite going down by 27 points in the first half and Trevor Lawrence throwing four interceptions, Jacksonville scored a touchdown right before halftime, rallied in the second half, and will play football next week after a Riley Patterson field goal went through the uprights as time expired to give the Jags their only lead of the evening.

In the aftermath of the win, the fine folks behind Jacksonville’s Twitter account decided to get off a whole lot of jokes at L.A.’s expense. They started things off with a tweet that made fun of the hype video the Chargers posted in the lead up to the postseason.

Then, they moved on to an extremely relatable thing for myself and everyone else with an iPhone before referencing one of the greatest tweets in NFL history: soo hungry need to find my wife and head to pf changs.

soo hungry need to find my wife and head to the divisional round @net_acr | #LACvsJAX pic.twitter.com/V1KTJL6k1R — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 15, 2023

Speaking of being soo hungry and heading to a chain restaurant, Lawrence, who ended up throwing four touchdowns on the night and leading the team’s second half charge, reminded everyone that he is from Georgia by celebrating the win with a trip to Waffle House.

Just got sent this from Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!#Jags #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/c6oYI7SAjv — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) January 15, 2023

The Jags will, barring an upset in the other AFC playoff games on Sunday, likely head to Kansas City next week for a showdown with the top-seeded Chiefs.