Trevor Lawrence’s NFL playoff debut started off bad. And then, it got worse, and then worse, and then somehow worse. Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick, and the Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card contest on Saturday evening.

This post was published at halftime of the game, so maybe Lawrence will go on to lead one of the great second-half comebacks in postseason history. But for the game’s opening half hour, Lawrence was mostly terrible, as he threw four interceptions — three of which were reeled in by Asante Samuel Jr. — and the Chargers took a 27-7 lead into locker room.

Lawrence was picked off on the second play of the game, as Drue Tanquill hauled in a pass that got deflected at the line of scrimmage.

And then, Samuel took over. The second-generation defensive back intercepted Lawrence twice in the first quarter, just taking the ball away from Jaguars receivers both times.

Midway through the second quarter, Samuel did it yet again, as he secured a pass that Lawrence threw right into traffic.

Somehow, these were not the only first half disasters for Jacksonville that led to points — a Chargers punt in the second quarter bounced off of Jags defensive back Chris Claybooks’ head and gave Los Angeles first-and-goal from the 6. Mercifully, L.A. was helf to a field goal.

To his credit, Lawrence was able to rally at the end of the half and lead Jacksonville down the field on a scoring drive to get them on the board — Lawrence found Evan Engram in the end zone with 24 seconds left in the half.

For the half, Lawrence went 10-for-24 for 77 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.