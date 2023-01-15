Trevor Lawrence’s NFL playoff debut started off bad. And then, it got worse, and then worse, and then somehow worse. Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick, and the Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card contest on Saturday evening.
This post was published at halftime of the game, so maybe Lawrence will go on to lead one of the great second-half comebacks in postseason history. But for the game’s opening half hour, Lawrence was mostly terrible, as he threw four interceptions — three of which were reeled in by Asante Samuel Jr. — and the Chargers took a 27-7 lead into locker room.
Lawrence was picked off on the second play of the game, as Drue Tanquill hauled in a pass that got deflected at the line of scrimmage.
.@Chargers INT on the second play of the game! #SuperWildCard
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/UyvGD42XcN
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
And then, Samuel took over. The second-generation defensive back intercepted Lawrence twice in the first quarter, just taking the ball away from Jaguars receivers both times.
BACK-TO-BACK INTERCEPTIONS!
A lightning fast start for the @chargers on #SuperWildCard
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/bZ9okLJIvf
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
THREE INTs in the first quarter for the @Chargers defense!
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/lSjmtRQf6o
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
Midway through the second quarter, Samuel did it yet again, as he secured a pass that Lawrence threw right into traffic.
ASANTE SAMUEL JR'S THIRD INT OF THE HALF! #SuperWildCard
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/fCECWjNCsl
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
Somehow, these were not the only first half disasters for Jacksonville that led to points — a Chargers punt in the second quarter bounced off of Jags defensive back Chris Claybooks’ head and gave Los Angeles first-and-goal from the 6. Mercifully, L.A. was helf to a field goal.
Everything coming up powder blue tonight.
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/59DF4mymoc
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
To his credit, Lawrence was able to rally at the end of the half and lead Jacksonville down the field on a scoring drive to get them on the board — Lawrence found Evan Engram in the end zone with 24 seconds left in the half.
Lawrence to Engram! @Jaguars on the board. #SuperWildCard
📺: #LACvsJAX on NBC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LG9lf52l9m pic.twitter.com/gIWOndLT1c
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
For the half, Lawrence went 10-for-24 for 77 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.