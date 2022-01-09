The Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday with the easiest path of all of the AFC teams battling for a playoff spot, as a win over the 2-14 Jaguars in Jacksonville would’ve locked them into a spot.

However, the Colts, stunningly, haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014 despite some pretty awful Jags teams in that timeline, and while an easy win on paper, there weren’t any teams facing more pressure than the Colts since a win was assumed. Naturally, Carson Wentz had his worst game of the season, tossing a pair of brutal interceptions as Indianapolis’ offense was unable to do anything in the biggest game of the season.

On the other side, Trevor Lawrence had one of his best performances of his rookie season, including a truly incredible play on what could’ve been a disaster in the red zone on third down.

While Wentz’s issues will be the headliner, it was the line play on both sides that was most disappointing for the Colts, as they got dominated at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, including this 4th and goal stuff by the Jaguars.

The Jaguars win meant the AFC playoff picture was suddenly thrust into chaos, with teams that figured to be out finding themselves with a shot and an awful lot of intrigue for the late window. The next most important outcome on Sunday afternoon was in Baltimore, where the Ravens and Steelers tried to set offensive football back 40 years in an elimination game for the AFC North rivals. A Pittsburgh win meant they got in and then whichever team won on Sunday night would also make it in. A Baltimore win would’ve locked the Raiders into a spot, with the New England-Miami game suddenly having stakes for the Chargers, Ravens, and Colts, who weren’t mathematically eliminated with the loss.