ESPN

ESPN will suffer a major loss at the start of September, as Jemele Hill will leave the network to pursue other ventures. Hill has been with ESPN since 2006 and has done everything from write for ESPN The Magazine to serve as a host for her own version of SportsCenter alongside Michael Smith.

The news of Hill’s departure first came via Jim Miller and was eventually confirmed by Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

As first reported by @JimMiller, @jemelehill is leaving ESPN. She approached management. Hill and @KelleyLCarter have a production company — Lodge Freeway Media — so that will be part of her post-ESPN world. She leaves ESPN in September after wrapping up some stuff. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 26, 2018

Miller also reported that the news of this departure came after a meeting that Hill requested with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, something to which Deitsch alluded in his tweet.