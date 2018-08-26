It Looks Like Jemele Hill And ESPN Will Amicably Part Ways In September

08.25.18

ESPN will suffer a major loss at the start of September, as Jemele Hill will leave the network to pursue other ventures. Hill has been with ESPN since 2006 and has done everything from write for ESPN The Magazine to serve as a host for her own version of SportsCenter alongside Michael Smith.

The news of Hill’s departure first came via Jim Miller and was eventually confirmed by Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Miller also reported that the news of this departure came after a meeting that Hill requested with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, something to which Deitsch alluded in his tweet.

