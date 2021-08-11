The moderator of sports debate shows like Undisputed or First Take is often not placed in a position to often add much to the discussion, as their role is to move the show from topic to topic and keep the two men yelling at each other on the tracks. That doesn’t mean they don’t have opinions on the topics at play or the things said on the show, but they aren’t often afforded much in the way of time to say it.

However, sometimes in the segues between topics or before throwing it to commercial they will add their two cents, and on Wednesday morning Jenny Taft did just that on Undisputed, as she took exception to Bayless comments on Mike McCarthy’s appearance. It was, to start, a comment that seemed to just be her pointing out her stance and getting ready to move it along, but Skip took issue with it and what transpired next was Taft seemingly airing out some frustration about Bayless and noting that “I’m allowed to have an opinion,” to which Bayless crudely responded, “uh, no.”

Jenny is the best. pic.twitter.com/V5Cm56Y7SE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) August 11, 2021

That “uh, no” left many disappointed (albeit not all too shocked) in Bayless, and it’s that attitude that has been apparently building frustration for Taft in her role moderating the show. Shannon seemed to just want to play peacekeeper and recognized it wasn’t good, saying “we’re a team” but it seems clear all is not peachy on the Undisputed set at the moment.